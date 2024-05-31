Agile Cat Climbs the Underside of Open Riser Stairs While Trying To Get to the Second Floor

A little cat named Ninja hilariously attempted to go to the second level of the house by climbing underside of the open riser stairs in the living room. The agile feline gets very high but can’t make it all the way without smacking into the wall or going through to the other side of the stairway.

Evidently, Ninja does this all the time, but this was the first time his humans captured it.

