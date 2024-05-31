Agile Cat Climbs the Underside of Open Riser Stairs While Trying To Get to the Second Floor

A little cat named Ninja hilariously attempted to go to the second level of the house by climbing underside of the open riser stairs in the living room. The agile feline gets very high but can’t make it all the way without smacking into the wall or going through to the other side of the stairway.

Evidently, Ninja does this all the time, but this was the first time his humans captured it.

Ninja Cat climbs staircase upside down. Cat frequently leaps on stairs and does this many times daily, but we can never fully catch him in the act because he gives little warning, but we caught it today!

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

