Angel has herself a little sweet spot where she licks herself when you touch her on the back.

Musician Jeremy Reiser of Fifth Species posted an adorable video of his mom showing how her beautiful, snuggling black cat named Angel would automatically lick at her bib fur whenever a certain spot on her back was touched .

