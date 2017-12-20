The Fascinating Legal Complexities of Casting Babies in Movies and Television Shows

I would say nineties and 95% of jobs for babies and toddlers are exclusive to twins and triplets because two babies can play one character. So there’s two advantages there. Number one you can have them both come to set at the same time so if twin A gets fussy that they can call in twin B and they can use the babies back and forth. And the other thing is, sometimes production will split their call times so they’ll have one baby come in let’s say at 9:00 in the morning have another baby come in at 2:00 in the afternoon, so it extends their day.

