Family Shares Hilarious Cartoonish Results of a Photo Shoot With ‘Professional’ Photographer

Dave and Pam Zaring hired “professional” photographer Lesa Hall to take a series of family photos. What the Zarings ended up receiving, instead, was a collection of hilariously edited images that features everyone’s face looking like a cartoon. According to Pam, “the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and her professor never taught her to retouch photos.” Finnish photographer and digital artist Antti Karppinen created an amusing Photoshop tutorial on how to get hilarious results like Lesa Hall.
via PetaPixel