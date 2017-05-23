Laughing Squid

Binging With Babish Shows How to Make Carol’s Beet and Acorn Cookies From The Walking Dead

In a nature rich episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make Carol Peletier‘s (Melissa McBride) beet and acorn cookies from The Walking Dead, with foraging help from Ashwin Ramdas of Ashwin Enjoys Nature.

When you think of The Walking Dead, the word ‘appetizing’ certainly doesn’t come to mind. It’s no surprise then that Carol Peletier’s foraged cookies are earthy, doughy, ugly desserts of necessity. Hobbled by the 3-punch-combo of beets, acorns, and water chestnuts, follow along as we try and fail to make a concoction worth baking.

