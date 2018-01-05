Clever Man Plows Snow Using a Large Cardboard TV Box Attached to the Front of a Riding Lawn Mower

Kaitlynn Toporzycki of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania posted a hilarious video of her fiance Jonathan Schill‘s very creative solution to clearing their snow covered driveway. Schill built a custom plow by attaching a large cardboard television box to the front of his riding lawn mower.
