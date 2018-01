Clever Man Plows Snow Using a Large Cardboard TV Box Attached to the Front of a Riding Lawn Mower

Kaitlynn Toporzycki of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania posted a hilarious video of her fiance Jonathan Schill ‘s very creative solution to clearing their snow covered driveway. Schill built a custom plow by attaching a large cardboard television box to the front of his riding lawn mower.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!