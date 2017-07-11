How to Make a Semi-Automatic Paper Airplane Launcher Out of Cardboard

The Q channel has created a fun tutorial on how to make a semi-automatic paper airplane launcher that holds up to 30 planes. To build the awesome weapon, you will need some batteries, two electric motors, two old cd or DVD discs, and cardboard.
