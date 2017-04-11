Cakes and Cupcakes Gorgeously Adorned With Incredibly Realistic Sugar Succulent Terrariums

ivenoven in Lippo Karawaci, Indonesia is a small artisan home bakery that creates incredibly ornate cakes of all sizes gorgeously adorned with incredibly real-looking succulent plants and flowers. Aptly called terrariums, the talented woman behind these beautiful sweets learned this trade from the women in her life.

My baking passion and journey started one fine day when i was sneaking around in my godma’s house trying to look for her baking recipes, and maybe, just maybe, bring the recipes back home for my own collection. Never did i know that on that day, my godma had the same idea of “stealing” my heart and made me fall in love with the love she has for baking. Being one of the best cookies baker in my hometown, i was honored when she told me that she will teach all she knows about baking to me and, of course encouraged me to start my own baking business in the future. The rest of the story is history, i fell in love with baking and cakes and cookies all over again.