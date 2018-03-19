A Fabulous Vintage Cabaret Cover of ‘The Final Countdown’ by Europe

Postmodern Jukebox joined up with stunning Swedish jazz musician and multi-instrumentalist, Gunhild Carling, to perform a fabulous vintage cabaret cover of Europe‘s 1986 song “The Final Countdown.” Carling belted out incredible vocals and played her trombone with fierce power. Their cover is available to purchase from iTunes. Here is the original song.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.