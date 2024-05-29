Bulldog Obsessed With Metal Bowls Receives a Special Delivery Box Full of Them

An adorable little white bulldog named Theo, who is absolutely obsessed with the metal mixing bowls that he carries in his mouth around the house, received a special shipment of his favorite items delivered right to his door.

According to his human Andrew Stout, Theo has been in love with with these bowls since he was a puppy.

He is completely obsessed, he loves his bowls more than anything. …He’s a very mellow dog. The only time you ever se any sort of energy is whenever he’s kicking the bowls around the house… It’s almost like a pacifier, like a security blanket. I think he feels comfortable whenever he has one this is a personal trait that he had when he was a puppy and it just kind of stuck with him.