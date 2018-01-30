Master & Apprentice is a web series, created by Rooster Teeth, where production designer Marcus Gray LaPorte and novice cosplay-maker Adam Ellis make pop culture props from scratch. On episode three, LaPorte and Ellis show how they built their own custom Star Wars lightsabers.
