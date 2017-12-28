Laughing Squid

A Vocal Budgie Performs a Perfect Imitation a Zipper Sound for His Human Upon Request

by at on

An adorable little budgie named Kiwi demonstrated his ability to perfectly imitate the sound of a zipper upon request whenever his human zipped and unzipped an earphones case in front of him. After a short while though, Kiwi began doing the impression just upon seeing the distinctive black case. Kiwi’s human explained why Kiwi is so good at this recreating this particular noise.

For the first couple of years we had Kiwi, his cage was near a coat closet, so he heard coats zipping up every morning. It wasn’t until a couple years later that we realized the noise he was making was actually a zipper noise! Now, you can make a zipper noise and he will repeat it back. It’s incredible!

via reddit

