A Vocal Budgie Performs a Perfect Imitation a Zipper Sound for His Human Upon Request

For the first couple of years we had Kiwi, his cage was near a coat closet, so he heard coats zipping up every morning. It wasn’t until a couple years later that we realized the noise he was making was actually a zipper noise! Now, you can make a zipper noise and he will repeat it back. It’s incredible!

An adorable little budgie named Kiwi demonstrated his ability to perfectly imitate the sound of a zipper upon request whenever his human zipped and unzipped an earphones case in front of him. After a short while though, Kiwi began doing the impression just upon seeing the distinctive black case. Kiwi’s human explained why Kiwi is so good at this recreating this particular noise.

