How the Brooklyn Dodgers Got Their Name

Humor writer Lucie Frost eloquently explained how the Brooklyn Dodgers got their name in 1895 from borough residents who had to dodge newly installed trolley streetcars to get to games. With this in mind, the team, which was then known as the Brooklyn Robins, became known as the Trolley Dodgers, which was shortened to the Dodgers in 1916, and then later the nickname “Dem Bums”.

Frost was blunt in her prior ignorance of this fun fact.

How the hell did I not know this?