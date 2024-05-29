How the Brooklyn Dodgers Got Their Name

Humor writer Lucie Frost eloquently explained how the Brooklyn Dodgers got their name in 1895 from borough residents who had to dodge newly installed trolley streetcars to get to games. With this in mind, the team, which was then known as the Brooklyn Robins, became known as the Trolley Dodgers, which was shortened to the Dodgers in 1916, and then later the nickname “Dem Bums”.

Frost was blunt in her prior ignorance of this fun fact.

How the hell did I not know this?

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts