A Touching 3D Animation About a Lonely Junkyard Robot Who Just Wants to Make a Friend

Ninon Ringenbach-Trifilieff, Rodolphe Savolle, Paul-Adrien Butty, and Alexis Lainé of École de Condé created “Broken Token”, a wonderfully touching 3D animation about a lonely broken junkyard robot named BeepBoop who tries to make a friend from the scraps around him.

BeepBoop, a little robot lost in a dump, tries to create a friend.

This was the first 3D film the group had ever made. The premise was written by Ringenbach-Trifilieff.

I wrote the story of Broken Token with the limitations of our time, means, and knowledge in mind. I also wanted to do something ambitious, challenging, and something that was exciting to do for all four of us, as it is our first 3D short film…

The animation was made using Blender and Maya.

This short film was mostly made in Blender and animated with Maya. The rig was also made in Maya. With the use of Alembic exports, we included this animation back in Blender to render them through Cycles. The modeling was made in Blender, and the texturing mostly in Substance Painter, even though the procedural textures came in handy when it came to the background objects.

via The Awesomer