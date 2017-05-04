Laughing Squid

A Brilliantly Detailed Crocheted Chemistry Set

Pennsylvania yarn artist Lauren Espy of A Menagerie of Stitches has created an absolutely brilliantly detailed crocheted chemistry set, complete with test tubes, bunsen burner, beakers and colorful liquids. While Espy has put all custom orders on hold for a bit, keep an eye on her Etsy store where this fun set and other items pop up from time to time.

“Breaking Beakers” I am so excited to finally share this with all of you! …These are sold on a first come first served basis and go SUPER fast! I won’t be reserving any or taking custom orders for them. Once they sell out I won’t be relisting them until later on down the road. …I’m in the process of writing up my patterns!! Chemistry Set pattern will be available soon!!

via Nerd Approved

More posts about: Crafts, Science


