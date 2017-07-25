Bright, A Netflix Movie Starring Will Smith About Humans and Mystical Creatures Trying to Get Along

Netflix released the first trailer for Bright, their upcoming fantasy action film directed by David Ayer, written by Max Landis, and starring Will Smith. It follows human cop and father Scott Ward (Will) who is paired with Orc cop Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton) who go out to patrol an alternate version of Los Angeles where humans and mystical creatures try to get along. Bright is set to premiere on Netflix December 22nd, 2017.

In an alternate Earth where humans and fairytale creatures coexist, Scott Ward (Will Smith) and Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.