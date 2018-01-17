Hamilton Beach has released a handy new Breakfast Burrito Maker that takes 4 to 5 minutes to cook a burrito, personal pizza, omelet, stuffed pancake or crepe filled with your own selection of ingredients. It is available to purchase on Amazon.
The preheat light will tell you when it is ready, then it’s time for you to get creative. Just layer all your favorite ingredients; burrito, egg, cheese, peppers, precooked ham and more into the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker and let the magic happen. There’s no need to stand and wait, the built in timer will sound an audible tone to let you know when cooking is complete. Your burrito is easy to remove. Hot, fresh, and ready to enjoy within minutes.
