The preheat light will tell you when it is ready, then it’s time for you to get creative. Just layer all your favorite ingredients; burrito, egg, cheese, peppers, precooked ham and more into the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker and let the magic happen. There’s no need to stand and wait, the built in timer will sound an audible tone to let you know when cooking is complete. Your burrito is easy to remove. Hot, fresh, and ready to enjoy within minutes.

Hamilton Beach has released a handy new Breakfast Burrito Maker that takes 4 to 5 minutes to cook a burrito, personal pizza, omelet, stuffed pancake or crepe filled with your own selection of ingredients. It is available to purchase on Amazon .

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!