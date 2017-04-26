Laughing Squid

Brand New $425 Mens Designer Jeans That Are Covered in Mud, Paint and/or Bleach Splatters

PRPS Muddy Jeans

Known for their rather bold choices when it comes to denim, Nordstrom’s is offering a unique line of $425 jeans by PRPS that come pre-caked with mud, paint splatters and/or bleach. Each style has a masculine name and straightforward description copy that may help one to understand what the designer was thinking at the time

Barracuda” – Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty. …”Demon” – A fresh-from-the-art-studio look characterized by paint splatters and an aggressive bleach wash distinguishes these slims with standout definition unlike any other …”Destroyed” – Hand-painted and destroyed denim jeans tailored in a modern straight-leg fit have been prominently hand-sanded, distressed and repaired with contrasting patchworking and stitch-detailing, transforming your style into wearable abstract art.

PRPS Back Muddy Jeans

PRPS Patchwork Paint

Destroyed PRPS Back

PRPS Bleach Paint

PRPS Bleached Demon Back

