Bozo the Clown Goes Behind the Scenes at the Filming of ‘Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ in Bavaria
TV entertainer Bozo the Clown (Larry Harmon) traveled to Bavaria, Germany in 1971 to get a behind the scenes look at the upcoming movie Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory and show his fans how a movie is made.
Here’s a short behind-the-scenes film, “Making a Movie,” made by Larry Harmon Corporation, showing Bozo the Clown visiting the set of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and speaking with its stars, while explaining how a motion picture like that is made.
After receiving his “Golden Ticket”, Bozo met with author Roald Dahl and then visited the music department and the props department where he saw “The Great Gum Machine” firsthand. He also met the actors playing Oompa-Loompas before meeting Gene Wilder in character as Willy Wonka.
The Origins of Bozo the Clown
