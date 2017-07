On an amusing episode of Humankind by USA Today, chief municipal judge Judge Frank Caprio of Providence, Rhode Island brought a defendant’s five-year-old son up to the bench to help choose his father’s punishment for a parking violation. The little boy was going to fine his Dad $30 for parking on a street up on the east side, but agreed that a free breakfast after leaving the court would be a lot better for him.

A post shared by HUMANKIND (@humankindvideos) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT