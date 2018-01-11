Boxwars Combatants Engage in a Battle Armed With Custom Designed Cardboard Armor and Weapons

Ready for combat? Grab some cardboard, tape and hot glue for a battle of epic proportions. Welcome to Boxwars, the bizarre medieval-inspired sport that’s given adults the chance to play. Participants get together to create a full range of battle gear using nothing but reclaimed cardboard and packing supplies. Originally devised by a small group of friends over drinks, Boxwars has grown to become a global phenomenon, with teams across Europe, Australia, the United States and Japan.

On an adventurous episode of their Human Condition series, Great Big Story traveled to a battlefield to watch excited participants engage in Boxwars , a battle between combatants who are heavily armed with custom designed cardboard armor and weapons.

