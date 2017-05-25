The Bottle Boys Dress as Stormtroopers and Play John Williams’ Imperial March on Beer Bottles

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, the Bottle Boys dressed as stormtroopers and played a cover of John Williams‘ iconic “Imperial March” theme song on beer bottles.

Since this year marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, we thought: What better way to celebrate it than by shooting a video of us playing Darth Vader’s theme “Imperial March” on bottles? And to really make this challenging we teamed up with the fabulous team from Funidelia who provided us with some pretty neat Storm Trooper costumes to perform in.