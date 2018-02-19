In a powerful episode of the HiHo Kids series, Kids Meet, super heavyweight bodybuilder Gabriel Moen sat down with a group of cute, curious kids to explain what he does for a living, how bodybuilding changed his life, and what his daily workout and eating routine is.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.