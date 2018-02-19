In a powerful episode of the HiHo Kids series, Kids Meet , super heavyweight bodybuilder Gabriel Moen sat down with a group of cute, curious kids to explain what he does for a living, how bodybuilding changed his life, and what his daily workout and eating routine is.

