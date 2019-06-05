Bob Dylan Opens Up About His 1975 Tour in the Martin Scorsese Documentary ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’

In the upcoming Netflix documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, the legendary musician uncharacteristically opens up about his life, his career and the Rolling Thunder Revue 1975 tour. Dylan had decided that this tour would try to heal a fractured nation by focusing on the people, insisting on playing small venues and picking up musicians to play with them in different cities across the United States and parts of Canada. The documentary premieres June 12, 2019, on Netflix.

In an alchemic mix of fact and fantasy, Martin Scorsese looks back at Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour and a country ripe for reinvention. …filmmaker Martin Scorsese creates a one-of-a-kind movie experience: part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream.