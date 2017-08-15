Laughing Squid

Boating Through Shallow Waters at High Speeds

A daring man strapped a camera to his boat to give us a look at how quickly he and his passenger could cruise through shallow waters, even over small patches of land in a couple spot, while down in a valley.

