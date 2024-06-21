‘Blue Monday’ Performed on Vintage Casio Instruments

Musician Polaroids of the Pyramids performed a portion of the iconic New Order song “Blue Monday” completely on vintage Casio instruments.

I thought it would be a fun challenge to do a cover version of New Order’s Blue Monday using only vintage consumer-grade Casio instruments.

The musician explained how he used the instruments for this cover.

I programmed the main drums using the built in rhythm programmer of the HT-700 keyboard and supplemented them by playing along on the DP-1 drum pads connected to the MT-500 keyboard. I used the SS-1 drum sticks to strike the pads, but you can also connect these sticks directly to the MT-500 and trigger drum sounds by striking anything or even waving the sticks in the air.

Polaroids of the Pyramids also did a vintage Casio keyboard cover of the Kraftwerk song “Trans Europe Express”.

via b3ta