Blitzen, A Vehicle Rooftop Beverage Cooler

The Blitzen is a brilliant vehicle rooftop beverage cooler, created by the team at Deeplocal, that allows you to chill your drinks while you drive to your holiday parties.

The liquor store only had warm Prosecco when a Deeplocal engineer went to pick up a bottle. With a short drive home and no time for conventional refrigerator chilling, he engineered a solution to make the cold weather work for him.

Blitzen is the everyman’s chiller. Simply strap your bottle into Blitzen and attach it to the roof of your vehicle to chill while you drive.

A post shared by deeplocal (@deeplocal) on

