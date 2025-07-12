A Badass Cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Iron Man’ Performed on a Pair of Electric Dulcimers

In honor of Black Sabbath‘s final show, talented musician Sam Edelston of ContemporaryDulcimer performed a badass cover of “Iron Man” on a pair of electric dulcimers. Edelston not only perfectly captured the melody and lyrics, but the incredible finesse and agility of Tony Iommi‘s legendary solo. While arranging the song for dulcimer, Edelston realized the hidden complexity of the song.

“Iron Man,” the Black Sabbath classic from 1971, played on electric dulcimers by Sam Edelston. Posted July 5, 2025, in honor of the band’s final reunion concert with its original lineup of Tony Iommi (guitar), Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Geezer Butler (bass), and Bill Ward (drums). I’ll admit, there’s a lot more to this song, musically, than I assumed when I decided to arrange it.