The Famous Black Ramen of Toyama, Japan

We explore how ramen became a global phenomenon. From the world’s most remote ramen shop to Toyama’s famous black ramen and the rise of instant noodles. Join us as we dive into the history, flavors, and culture of Japan’s most beloved dish