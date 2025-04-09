The Famous Black Ramen of Toyama, Japan

Great Big Story traveled to Japan to showcase the wide variety of ramen available in the country. recounting the history of pre-packaged ramen noodles, noting the growing popularity of the dish worldwide, and sample the famous black ramen of Toyama.

We explore how ramen became a global phenomenon. From the world’s most remote ramen shop to Toyama’s famous black ramen and the rise of instant noodles. Join us as we dive into the history, flavors, and culture of Japan’s most beloved dish

Black Ramen Toyama Japan

The History Behind Pre-Packaged Ramen Noodles

The History of Cup Noodles
