Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Livestream of Wonderful Library Themed Bird Feeder

by on

Kevin Cwalina and Rebecca Flowers, two very creative people who live in Charlottesville, Virginia, have created a novel bird feeder that looks like a library. This wonderful “Bird Library” features a main desk along with shelves of tiny, custom painted books.

There is a constant livestream of the feeder and an amusing photo array of visiting birds. (and squirrels). Being that Cwalina is a woodworker and Flowers is a librarian, this creation makes perfect sense.

We decided to bring our love of libraries, books, building, and birding together into a project that would feed our birds stomachs and brains. …Our slogan is “Bird Library: feeding the birdbrains of Virginia.”

via Atlas Obscura


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved