Livestream of Wonderful Library Themed Bird Feeder

Kevin Cwalina and Rebecca Flowers, two very creative people who live in Charlottesville, Virginia, have created a novel bird feeder that looks like a library. This wonderful “Bird Library” features a main desk along with shelves of tiny, custom painted books.
There is a constant livestream of the feeder and an amusing photo array of visiting birds. (and squirrels). Being that Cwalina is a woodworker and Flowers is a librarian, this creation makes perfect sense.
We decided to bring our love of libraries, books, building, and birding together into a project that would feed our birds stomachs and brains. …Our slogan is “Bird Library: feeding the birdbrains of Virginia.”
via Atlas Obscura