World’s Loneliest Bird Dies In the Nest He Built For His Beloved Concrete Bird Mate on Mana Island

A singular gannet named Nigel, who heeded the call to return to Mana Island, New Zealand in 2013 and lived completely alone but for the company of his chosen mate, died on February 1, 2018 beside his beloved. Nigel became a bit of a sensation when he began courting a member of a gannet colony made out of concrete that was put into place by government conservationists who wanted to repopulate the island with the native bird. Sadly, Nigel was the only gannet who responded to the call. While his existence may have been lonely, it appears that Nigel made the most out of his desolate life. Rest in Peace Nigel. Department of Conservation ranger Chris Bell talked about Nigel in an interview with The Guardian.

Nigel was very faithful to the colony…I think it must have been quite a frustrating existence. Whether or not he was lonely, he certainly never got anything back, and that must have been very strange experience, when he spent years courting. I think we all have a lot of empathy for him, because he had this fairly hopeless situation.

via The Guardian

