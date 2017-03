Billy Eichner teams up with Cookie Monster to dish out plenty of questions and cookies to Muppets in a special “Billy on the Sesame Street” segment.

Billy Eichner is in search of a little kindness and compassion. That’s why he’s come to one of the kindest streets in the world: Sesame Street! Join Billy and his pal Cookie Monster as they spread a little kindness.

