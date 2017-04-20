Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Bill Nye Answers Common Science Questions Asked by People on Twitter

by at on

Bill Nye, star of the new Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World, sat down with Wired to answer common science related questions that were asked by people on Twitter.

Bill Nye Answers Science Questions From Twitter

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.