Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon Try Not to Laugh While While Making Hilarious Faces at Each Other

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon Try Not to Break Playing the Face It Challenge

On an amusing episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon and Bill Hader played the “Face It Challenge,” where they both had to make hilarious faces at each other and try to hold their composure for 10 whole seconds. Of course, both funny gentlemen could not stop laughing hysterically.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP