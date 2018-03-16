Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon Try Not to Laugh While While Making Hilarious Faces at Each Other

On an amusing episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon and Bill Hader played the “Face It Challenge,” where they both had to make hilarious faces at each other and try to hold their composure for 10 whole seconds. Of course, both funny gentlemen could not stop laughing hysterically.
