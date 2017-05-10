Laughing Squid

A Quirky Bike Stand Shaped Like a Mini Bicycle

by at on

On Bicycle Stand

The On Bicycle Stand is a quirky and fun little bike stand, created by Japanese designer Yuma Kano of Studio Yumakano for Nemoto Shipyard, that is shaped like a mini bicycle. They are available to purchase from the Yumakano shop.

It is designed to solve the problem of randomly parked and bunched up bicycles on streets, sidewalks, and parking lots. Placing them could create lanes of traffic to walk or ride through, create a pleasant atmosphere, and invite people to stop and look around.

On Bicycle Stand

On Bicycle Stand

On Bicycle Stand

On Bicycle Stand

On Bicycle Stand

photos by Satoru Ikegami

via Spoon & Tamago

