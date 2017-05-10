A Quirky Bike Stand Shaped Like a Mini Bicycle

The On Bicycle Stand is a quirky and fun little bike stand, created by Japanese designer Yuma Kano of Studio Yumakano for Nemoto Shipyard, that is shaped like a mini bicycle. They are available to purchase from the Yumakano shop.

It is designed to solve the problem of randomly parked and bunched up bicycles on streets, sidewalks, and parking lots. Placing them could create lanes of traffic to walk or ride through, create a pleasant atmosphere, and invite people to stop and look around.

A post shared by studio yumakano (@studio_yumakano) on May 10, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

A post shared by studio yumakano (@studio_yumakano) on May 10, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

A post shared by studio yumakano (@studio_yumakano) on May 10, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

photos by Satoru Ikegami

via Spoon & Tamago