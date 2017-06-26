Ben Folds Composes a Live Orchestral Arrangement With Help From the Audience in Just Ten Minutes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

During Sound Health in Concert: Music and the Mind, the incredibly talented musician Ben Folds demonstrated his amazing spontaneity by composing a full orchestral arrangement with help from the audience in just ten minutes. Folds then performed this song with the National Symphony Orchestra much to the delight of the Kennedy Center audience.

NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds composes a piece live with the National Symphony Orchestra and conductor Edwin Outwater during Sound Health in Concert: Music and the Mind, presented by The Kennedy Center and National Institutes of Health. Introduced by Dr. Charles Limb.