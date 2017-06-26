Laughing Squid

Ben Folds Composes a Live Orchestral Arrangement With Help From the Audience in Just Ten Minutes

During Sound Health in Concert: Music and the Mind, the incredibly talented musician Ben Folds demonstrated his amazing spontaneity by composing a full orchestral arrangement with help from the audience in just ten minutes. Folds then performed this song with the National Symphony Orchestra much to the delight of the Kennedy Center audience.

NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds composes a piece live with the National Symphony Orchestra and conductor Edwin Outwater during Sound Health in Concert: Music and the Mind, presented by The Kennedy Center and National Institutes of Health. Introduced by Dr. Charles Limb.

