Albania Proposes Creating a Microstate Smaller Than Vatican City For the Islamic Bektashi Order

Joseph Pisenti of RealLifeLore explained how in September 2024, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama spoke in front of the United Nations General Assembly to propose a new microstate for the Bektashi Order, an Islamic Sufi Tariqa (mystic order), within the borders of its capital city Tirana.

The state is modeled on Vatican City, as it will be solely populated by Bektashi clerics and government officials, although it will be smaller in size, making it the smallest country in the world.

One of the most popular well-known geography facts has been that the Vatican City, surrounded by Rome has been the world’s smallest country, but in the near future this will probably no longer be the case. Because just a few weeks ago the prime minister of Albania announced he was introducing legislation to create a brand new tiny sovereign country out of the Bektashi Order’s World Headquarters here in the Albanian capital city of Tiana.

The proposed state is currently the location of the Bektashi World Order Headquarters and will require 2/3 of the Albanian Parliament to agree.

The Republic of Albania is a unitary and indivisible state. To change this would require an amendment of the constitution, which would need to be approved by a majority of 94 votes, or two-thirds of all lawmakers in parliament.

The Bektashi Order put out a statement about the proposed microstate. One of their goals is understanding across different religions.

The Bektashi Order will work closely with Christian, Jewish and other Muslim communities to promote understanding, respect and cooperation between different faiths, through educational initiatives, cultural exchanges and joint programmes.

Additionally, the Order will allow certain individual liberties that are not available in other countries.

The new state would allow alcohol, permit everyone to wear what they want and impose no lifestyle rules, reflecting the Bektashi Order’s tolerant practices.