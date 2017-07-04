Business Casual is a YouTube channel that features educational videos about business related topics. For episode 23 of their Behind the Business series, they gave us a behind the scenes look at BiC, the company best known for making ballpoint pens.

BIC is a corporation based in France best known for making ballpoint pens. It was founded in 1945 by Baron Marcel Bich and has become known for making disposable consumer products such as lighters, razors, mechanical pencils, and printed paper products.

The Bic Cristal is an inexpensive disposable ballpoint pen mass-produced and sold by BIC. It was first launched in December 1950 and is by far the best selling pen in the world – the 100 billionth was sold in September 2006. It has become the archetypal ballpoint pen.