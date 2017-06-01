Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Gamer Attempts to Beat Super Mario Bros. Without Collecting Coins, Killing Enemies, and Using Items

by at on

Roderick of Nintendo Unity took on the challenge of beating the original Super Mario Bros. video game without collecting coins, killing enemies (besides the final Bowser), and using items.

Beating Super Mario Bros. without coins, items, or killing enemies

via reddit

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.