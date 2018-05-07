Beat Saber, A Musical VR Rhythm Game Where You Have to Slash Incoming Beats Using Light Sabers

Beat Saber is a musical virtual reality rhythm game, developed by Hyperbolic Magnetism, where you use two light sabers to slash incoming beats shaped like cubes. It is available to purchase for PC on Steam.
Darth Maul mode is a lot more fun than I expected.
(inspired by @Ab_eer) pic.twitter.com/3FUbtn2eFB
— Shen Ye (@shen) May 2, 2018
Had the T-Rex not gone extinct, it too would be playing @BeatSaber! #cosplay
Full video by @xSOURGURLx : https://t.co/VEoZQGPYTZ pic.twitter.com/cyhVPILlkZ
— LIV @ #VRLA (@LIV) May 3, 2018
via Digg