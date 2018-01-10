An Attentive Lizard Surprisingly Waves Hello Back to His Concerned Human

I had gotten Evan for my birthday. One day I walked into my room and saw that he wasn’t moving much. I tried seeing if he’d moved by waving at him, but little did I know that he’d wave back at me. I tried keeping it cool for the video.

A bearded dragon named Evan was just chilling out in his terrarium when he surprisingly returned a wave hello in imitation his human, who was concerned that the lizard wasn’t moving. According to Evan’s human, that wave was the last thing he expected when going to check on him and tried to contain his excitement over the event.

