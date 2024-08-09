The Breathtaking Beauty of the Bavarian Alps Over Four Seasons Captured in an Aerial Tilt-Shift Timelapse

Joerg Daiber of Little Big World, captured the breathtaking beauty of the Bavarian Alps as seen from the Schloss Elmau hotel over the course of four seasons. Like his previous videos, this was shot through the lens of an aerial tilt-shift camera as timelapse.

Schloss Elmau is a five-star hotel and national monument, situated between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Mittenwald in a sanctuary of the Bavarian Alps, Germany. It lies at the foot of the Wetterstein mountains.