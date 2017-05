Le Locle, Switzerland professional base jumper Quentin Luçon went to the Swiss Alps with a group of friends and captured adrenaline fueled POV GoPro footage of himself leaping from a paraglider to a rope swing and then parachuting down to the ground. His awesome video was a winning selection for the GoPro Awards, which accepts submissions and rewards creators for their best content shot with a GoPro camera.

A post shared by Quentin Luçon (@quentin__l) on Oct 15, 2016 at 3:30am PDT