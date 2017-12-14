Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Ryan Williams Performs the World’s First Jaw Dropping Backflip Nothing Front Scooter Flip

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Ryan Williams World's First Free Willy

BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams sat down to tell the story behind finally landing the world’s first backflip nothing front scooter flip, titled the “Free Willy.” The jaw dropping trick consisted of Williams doing a backflip while the scooter frontflipped in mid-air, before reconnecting on the ramp. After 2 years and 100 attempts, Ryan finally landed the stunt and couldn’t believe it himself at first.

A post shared by Ryan Williams (@rwillyofficial) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy