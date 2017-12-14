Ryan Williams Performs the World’s First Jaw Dropping Backflip Nothing Front Scooter Flip

BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams sat down to tell the story behind finally landing the world’s first backflip nothing front scooter flip, titled the “Free Willy.” The jaw dropping trick consisted of Williams doing a backflip while the scooter frontflipped in mid-air, before reconnecting on the ramp. After 2 years and 100 attempts, Ryan finally landed the stunt and couldn’t believe it himself at first.
The Backflip Nothing Front Scooter Flip! Aka "The Free Willy"
Check out the full Web Edit 3 here: https://t.co/dH51LSK4UB pic.twitter.com/Mu3GDdN3N2
— Ryan Williams (@TheRWilly) June 28, 2017