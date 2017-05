Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Earlier this year, professional cake decorator Zoe Hopkinson of Zoe’s Fancy Cakes created an out of this world tutorial video where she demonstrates how to make a super cute Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cake portraying Baby Groot.

I was inspired to make this Groot cake after watching the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 as Baby Groot is too cute.