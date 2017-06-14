Laughing Squid

Avocado Joy Slicer, A 3-In-1 Tool for Safely Splitting, Pitting, and Slicing Avocados

The Avocado Joy Slicer by Mobile Kingdom is a 3-in-1 preparation tool that allows you to safely split, pit, and slice your avocados. The handy Avocado Joy Slicer is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $9.99 (50% off retail price).

There’s nothing tastier than a buttery, ripe avocado (especially in the form of guacamole). But it’s not always the easiest to prepare. Luckily this tool eliminates the mess and makes perfect avocado slices a cinch. Simply scoop out the pit with the built-in stainless steel pitter and slice it into uniform pieces with the blades.

