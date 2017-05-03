Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Avocado Cake With a Surprise Chocolate Pit

by at on

On a festive episode of How To Cake It, host Yolanda Gampp got ready for Cinco de Mayo by demonstrating how to make an avocado cake “with green-dyed Vanilla cake, melted chocolate, Italian meringue buttercream, and realistic fondant details.” Yolanda even hid a surprise chocolate pit on the inside.

To celebrate the fiesta of all fiestas, Cinco De Mayo, I’ve caked up a GIANT avocado with green-dyed Vanilla cake, melted chocolate, Italian meringue buttercream and realistic fondant details. I even hid a chocolate pit inside, so that no matter how you slice it, it looks just like a real avocado!

Go ahead, dig in! I won’t judge.

A post shared by Yolanda Gampp (@yolanda_gampp) on

Advertisements

More posts about: Art, Food


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.