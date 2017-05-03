An Avocado Cake With a Surprise Chocolate Pit

On a festive episode of How To Cake It, host Yolanda Gampp got ready for Cinco de Mayo by demonstrating how to make an avocado cake “with green-dyed Vanilla cake, melted chocolate, Italian meringue buttercream, and realistic fondant details.” Yolanda even hid a surprise chocolate pit on the inside.

Go ahead, dig in! I won’t judge.