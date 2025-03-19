The Atherstone Ball Game – A Chaotic Town-Wide Medieval Football Match That Started in 1199

Reel Knewz visited the town of Atherstone in Warwickshire, England to capture footage of the infamous “Atherstone Ball Game”, a medieval form of football that started in the year 1199 and has continued every year since.

The game takes place on Shrove Tuesday and encompasses Long Street, the main street in town, where store owners are careful to board up their windows before the game starts. A giant ball is thrown from above, and then players vie for its possession. The only rules are that the game stays on Long Street and that no one kills anyone else, although it can become violent. The game begins at 3:00 PM and ends at 5:00 PM when the person with the ball at that time is deemed the winner.

The game must stay on Long Street and you can’t kill anyone. So many traditions like throwing sweets out the windows for the kids throwing out penny’s and there is a golden penny you win a prize if you find it. They always give the kids a kick of the ball as well.