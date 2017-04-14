At The End Of The Cul-de-Sac, A Nine Minute Short Film Shot in a Single Take Using a Drone

At The End Of The Cul-de-Sac is a great nine minute short film, created by New York City filmmaker Paul Trillo, about “a man has a public meltdown in the middle of a residential cul-de-sac.” Paul shot the entire short in a single take using a drone.

In one continuous shot, a man has a public meltdown in the middle of a residential cul-de-sac. The neighbors gather together and watch, debating how best to deal with unstable man. What unfolds is a constantly shifting scenario in which community’s cultish public shaming is taken to extreme heights.

This video shows the process of animatic to rehearsal to final film. The take that ended up becoming the final film ended up being our first official take.