In 2017, William Plessinger, an enthusiastic Star Wars fan, constructed a 17 foot All-Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) Imperial Walker that he placed the front yard of his Columbus, Ohio home during Halloween. In the year that passed, Plessinger made some improvements and put it out again in his front yard for Halloween 2018.

Plessinger spoke with WCMH-TV in 2017 about this massive project.

